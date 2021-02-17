2021 budget theme unveiled - Solomon Star News

The theme is; ‘Towards a Path to Economic Recovery: Advancing Growth and Services Delivery Through Better Partnerships.’

The Government aims to implement this theme under the two overarching redirection policy commitments, which aims to protect the citizens of the Solomon Islands from the spread of the COVID 19 pandemic and to keep the domestic economy afloat, and to accelerate recovery.

A statement from the Ministry of Finance yesterday said the 2021 Budget Strategy provides the framework for the Democratic Coalition Government for Advancement (DCGA) to implement the redirection policy.

The 2021 Development Budget will inject more resources into the productive and resource sectors and engaging in developing key infrastructures. This is to ensure economic recovery from the shocks of the negative impact of COVID 19 and to sustain the economy.

The statement said the 2021 Development Budget would build on the significant early positive results from the implementation of the Economic Stimulus Package Policy since June 2020.

Hearings by Public Accounts Committee (PAC) is currently underway as the committee scrutinized budget biddings made by government ministries, and in line with the relevant laws, at the completion of the hearing, the PAC is expected to hand its report before parliament.

The government is expected to table this year’s budget in March.