HIGH COMMISSIONER SOAKI MAKES FAREWELL VISIT TO FIJI PRESIDENT - Solomon Star News

Solomon Islands High Commissioner to the Republic of Fiji, His Excellency Mr. William Soaki accompanied by Madam Pauline Soaki paid a farewell courtesy call on His Excellency Major-General (Retired) Jioji Konusi Konrote, the President of the Republic of Fiji at the State House on 11 February 2021.

During their meeting, President Konrote acknowledged and thanked H.E Soaki for his leadership and commitment to developing the bilateral relationship between the Solomon Islands and Fiji, which is reflected in the remarkable achievements accomplished in various areas of mutual interests.

In response, High Commissioner Soaki said that he is indeed honored to contribute to the robust and friendly relationship between the two countries. He conveys his deep gratitude to the Fiji government and the Fijian people for the warm hospitality and is optimistic that the relationship will continue to flourish in the future.

The High Commissioner and Madam Soaki also presented two traditional gifts to the President and Lady Konrote.

High Commissioner Soaki began his tenure as High Commissioner to Fiji in December 2018. Prior to his posting to Fiji, he was the Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade. Before that, he was the Deputy High Commissioner/Minister-Counselor to Papua New Guinea.

The Solomon Islands established diplomatic relations with Fiji on 28 July 1978.



