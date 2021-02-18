PM to grace Choiseul’s big day - Solomon Star News

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare will head over to Choiseul province next week for the 2nd Appointed Day celebrations.

A TOP government delegation led by Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare will travel to Taro, Choiseul Province next Tuesday to attend the province’s 2nd Appointed Day.

As part of PM’s program, Mr. Sogavare will also be visiting the Taro Hospital, a statement by Prime Minister Press Secretariat said.

According to the program schedule, on Wednesday 24th, the delegation will travel to Nila in the Shortland Islands.

While in Shortlands he is expected to meet with chiefs and the front liners at the border.

The delegation will then return to Taro where PM will be guest of honor at the province’s 37th Second Appointed Day on Thursday 25th.

The delegation will include Madam Emmy Sogavare, Minister of Provincial Government Rollen Seleso, Minister of Finance & Treasury Harry Kuma, Minister of Police Andrew Veke, Minister of Home Affairs Chris Laore, Minister of Planning Rex Ramofafia, and other senior government officials.

The delegation will return to Honiara on Friday 26th.





