ESP committee warns: beware of con artists  - Solomon Star News

It has come to the attention of the Economic Stimulus Package Committee that certain individuals and/or groups are currently going around and claimed they work for the Government and took responsibility to facilitate ESP applications.

This week, the committee had received complaints from several persons who have spent thousands of dollars on certain individuals who claimed to be working for the Office of the Prime Minister and have promised to facilitate ESP applications, a statement issued by Committee said.

Hence, the ESP Committee wishes to clearly inform the public of the following;

The ESP application deadline was July 31st, 2020.



The Committee does not accept any application that is delivered after the application due date.



The application process does not require any financial requirements; hence, applicants do not require to pay any amount of money for the facilitation of their applications.



The only two contact persons regarding the ESP application are Trevor Manemahaga of the Office of the Prime Minister and Cabinet (OPMC) and Rictor Luaboe of the Ministry of Finance and Treasury (MOFT).



Further information regarding the ESP applications can be reached at the Office of the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Finance and Treasury.



The Government through the ESP Committee is fully committed to the accountable implementation of the ESP in the interest of the wellbeing of the people, national stability, and economic empowerment.



