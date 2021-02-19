Cyclone Lucas records ‘no death’ - Solomon Star News

TROPICAL Cyclone Lucas that hits the country early this month has recorded no deaths in the country.

This was revealed by the Director of the National Disaster Management Office (NDMO), Loti Yates during a media conference on Thursday at the NDMO office.

“Currently we do not receive any report of death caused by cyclone Lucas,” he said.

But the only report they were informed about, was that of missing boats in which those people themselves have been putting their lives in danger by traveling during the cyclone period.

“However, those boats have been found and the people are safe,” he said.



By FOLLET JOHN

Newsroom, Honiara

