Chengs help fix NRH outpatient door - Solomon Star News

After their first job at the Accident and Emergency (A&E) Unit at the National Referral Hospital, the NRH management requested Chengs Company again to fix the main door of the Outpatient department.

The job was to install a new door at the main entrance of the Outpatient department. Last week a new vasa door was installed.

According to Chengs Company boss Alex Zheng, the work is part of the company's social responsibility.

"It’s the company's social duty. Since we have been established here for a long time, it’s our business duty to give back and help our community", Zheng told YTTF.

Zheng also thank the NRH management for having the trust and confidence in their company.

"We would like to thank the CEO and his team for the trust and confidence", he said.

So far Chengs Company has involved in many community initiatives including donating bins to ships to reduce the practice of throwing rubbish in the sea.

"We approached shipping companies to distribute bins to encourage passengers to do the right thing and throw rubbish in the bins provided instead of throwing rubbish directly into the sea.

"We are also planning to conduct the cleanup program at schools and present as schools", Zheng said.

Zheng added: "Keeping our city clean is our priority, therefore our community projects will focus more on cleaning the city".





- By Benjamin Afuga