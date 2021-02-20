Proposed new Munda Terminal raises positivity - Solomon Star News

THE recently won and signed bid by China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) and a release concept of the proposed international terminal to be built in Munda is slowly ranking positivity among locals.

“There has been much talk about the need to develop Munda airstrip and the major part of it was graciously done by New Zealand and for which we are truly indebted.”

“But the next stage to build the terminal was another issue that needed to be attended to and we are grateful that it is now going to be built regardless of who it comes from,” says a Munda resident.

A few others had also admitted that they were biased when the issue of the bilateral partnership had been brought up, but the quick action to ensure the terminal is constructed is welcoming news.”

“For many of us who doubted, we now stand aside silently to observe but with the hope and positivity that this will successfully be completed and used by citizens in the Western Solomon islands and visitors alike.”

Like many airstrips around the country, Munda airstrip has great history having been constructed during World War 2 (WWII) and serves the greater New Georgia and surrounding lagoons towards Gizo and Seghe in Marovo.





By TERENCE ZIRU

Gizo News Bureau