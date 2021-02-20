Man who poses threats in E/Kwaio nabbed  - Solomon Star News

THE man who was reported to have caused public nuisance and threats to the Firiana community in East Kwaio, Malaita Province has been arrested by Auki Police during an early morning raid early on Friday.

He is now being remanded at the Auki Police station.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) for Malaita Province Inspector Stanley Riolo confirmed the arrest of the person who has been posing life-threatening incidents to the community in an interview.

PPC Riolo said the Police Response Unit (PRU) team led by Barnabas Konare took off to East Kwaio, Thursday this week and conducted the raid on Friday morning.

The PPC thanked community members who worked together with police which led to the successful arrest of the person.

With that, the PPC assured the Malaita public that regardless of the negative public criticisms of their work, they will still do their job as expected.

He said sometimes the executing of their duties can be slow, but that does not mean they are not doing their job.

Mr. Riolo added that the latest arrest of the male person in East Kwaio is a sign that the police is still doing their mandated work in Malaita to ensure law and order are observed and those responsible for breaking the law are arrested and put behind bars.





By WILSON SAENI

Auki News Bureau