Former MP dies - Solomon Star News

FORMER Member of Parliament (MP) for South Choiseul Constituency, Elijah Doro Muala has passed on Tuesday this week, following a long illness, it was reported.

Late Elijah Doro Muala was born on January 20, 1960, in Sasamugga Village, Choiseul.

His career in national politics began when he was elected to the Parliament of Solomon Islands as a member for South Choiseul in the August 2010 general election, as a National Party candidate.

Late Muala was re-elected to the National Parliament of Solomon Islands for South Choiseul Constituency on 19 November 2014. He lost the South Choiseul parliamentary seat on the 3rd April 2019 National General Election.

He was an accountant before involving in Politics.

In his Parliamentary Committee Appointments, Late Muala was Chairman of the Public Expenditure Committee and also a Member of the Constitutional Review Committee.

Late Muala was also former Minister for Commerce, Industries, Labour & Immigration from 27 August 2010 to 8th September 2014.

In a condolence message on Friday, Speaker of Parliament Patteson J. Oti, Clerk to Parliament, Mr David Kusilifu, the administration, Heads of departments and staff, conveyed their deepest condolences to the families, relatives, political colleagues, and friends of the late Elijah Doro Muala.





