Electoral related offences trial, Monday - Solomon Star News

Voters lining up to cast their votes at Alota'a polling station in Aoke Langa Langa electorate in the 2019 National General elections.

The trial of a man accused of registering in several constituencies using different names during the 2018 registration period is due to continue in Honiara, Monday.

Alif Vai, 50, is facing seven counts under the Penal Code for allegedly obtaining a registration license by false pretence.

He was initially charged with seven counts of misleading information under section 133 (2) of the Electoral Act. Those charges were however amended and laid under the Penal Code.

This was because the Electoral Act came into effect on 25 September 2018, which was after the registration period.

The one-week trial will start tomorrow before Principal Magistrate Felix Hollison. Hearing of evidence in the case began in 2019.

The evidence of one prosecution witness in the trial was halted as one other witness was out of the country at the time the trial was conducted. At that time former Public Prosecutor Jasper Anisi prosecuted the case.

Public Prosecutor Olivia Manu has taken over the case.

Vai allegedly committed the offences during the registration period in 2018 prior to the election in 2019 and before the new Electoral Act came into force.

The prosecution alleged he registered in seven different constituencies using seven different names, dates of birth, and other details on each occasion.

Ben Alasia of the Public Solicitor’s Office represents Vai.





By ASSUMPTA BUCHANAN

Newsroom, Honiara