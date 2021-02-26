Student's suspicious death’ probed - Solomon Star News

Police are investigating the death of a high school student from a school in Guadalcanal said the death looked “suspicious”.

The body of the boy was found floating in a river near the school on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner National Security and Operation Support, Ian Vaevaso told reporters, Thursday.

Vaevaso said that an initial report he received stated the body of the deceased was in good condition except for his face which had multiple bruises making it looked “suspicious” and that he might be attacked with a heavy object.

Vaevaso said the deceased is a male student at Avuavu Provincial Secondary School.

“A group of people travelling along the Bolavu river at Chelu village near the school to carry timber on Wednesday 24 February 2021 discovered the body and then reported it,” Vaevaso said.

“These people took the body back to his village while police continue with their investigation.

“Our teams from Henderson Police Station and the National Criminal Investigation Department at Rove Police Headquarters responded this morning to carry out the investigation.”

Vaevaso called on people in and around the area of the incident to help police with any information they have in relation to this death.

He also sent his condolences to the family and relatives of the deceased for the loss of their son in this tragic incident.





By ASSUMPTA BUCHANAN BONGIDANI

Newsroom, Honiara