PM: thank you Choiseul province - Solomon Star News

PM delivering his speech at the ceremony on Thursday, in Taro, Choiseul province.

PRIME Minister Manasseh Sogavare has joined hundreds of people around Choiseul Province to celebrate the province’s 2nd Appointed Day in Taro, Thursday.

The Prime Minister when delivering his speech yesterday morning said Choiseul Province is an important province to the country.

Prime Minister Sogavare said Choiseul Province is geo-strategically and economically significant in terms of security and trade.

“Choiseul is our gateway to wider Melanesia and Asia. Economically, most international sea routes from Asia and Papua New Guinea come through your coastal waters en route for Noro and Honiara international ports,” he said.

Similarly, the Prime Minister said, associated trade links, pose security threats to the province as our first line of defence to conventional and non-conventional threats.

He said the current health threat of COVID-19 through our sea borders has tested our capabilities and has exposed our challenges.

“On behalf of the Government and the people of Solomon Islands, my family, and myself, I wish to congratulate Choiseul Province in celebrating your 30th anniversary Second Appointed day.

“In 1991, Choiseul becomes a provincial government and is one of the largest provinces in the country,” he said.

The Prime Minister also acknowledged the Choiseul Provincial government and her people for recognizing the frontier risks and the prompt action taken to keep our people safe and allow safe and free passage to our international freighters.

“On the same note, I wish to thank our working population, business houses, companies, foreign investors, and landowners for contributing to these efforts and to the development of the province and nation-building,” he said.

The theme for the 30Th Anniversary celebrations is “IUMI TUGEDA STRONGIM HELT FOR HAPPY AND PRODUCTIVE LAURU PEOPLE”.

The Prime Minister said the theme itself is befitting as it not only portrays our needs but also embraces the core values, principles, and beliefs of our young democracy.

Prime Minister Sogavare said during these unprecedented times, Solomon Islands is in dire need to unite its multicultural society.

He said in order for us to move forward, we all need to see the future together and strive towards building it.

“My good people of Lauru, prosperity require sacrifice, dedication, and unity with one another. Unity gives us purpose, makes our country resilient and strong. We must continue to learn and appreciate each other and live in harmony,” Prime Minister Sogavare said.

The Prime Minister encouraged the people of Choiseul Province to reflect back on the past 29 years and assess what should have been done and how the province can move forward.

“Let us look after our people and prioritize their plight to development and better livelihood. Let us use this time to unite together and collectively plot our development path forward,” he said.





