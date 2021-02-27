Sergeant to man Namuga Police Post - Solomon Star News

THE Makira Ulawa RSIPF Headquarters in Kira Kira, the Provincial Capital of Makira Ulawa Province is posting its experienced Sergeant, Charles Alisi to man Namuga Police Post in the Star Harbour area of East Makira.

The RSIPF Provincial Police Commander, Peter Sitai says Mr. Alisi is being posted to Namuga Police Post to replace the Police Sergeant who has manned the post for the past 10 years.

He is being posted to the Ulawa Police Post.

Mr. Sitai says Mr. Alisi has been selected to move to Namuga because of his experience and in exchange with the current sergeant who needs to move to another place for a change.

Mr. Alisi had represented the RSIPF in Darfur in Sudan, Africa serving under the United Nations Peace Keeping Force.

Mr. Sitai says the Namuga Police Post should be manned by a Police Inspector, but RSIPF Headquarters at Rove in Honiara has not posted one there during the past 10 years.

He says the actual dates for transfers for the two sergeants are still being finalized.





By GEORGE ATKIN

Kira Kira Correspondent