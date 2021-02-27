Concealed goods intercepted, confiscated - Solomon Star News

Chief Surveillance officer, BSI department Crispus Fanai, Biosecurity officer, Shelly Naqu and Jordan Lavia displaying some of the confiscated goods at the Ports Biosecurity Office, Honiara International Wharf.

BIOSECURITY officers of the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAL) have impounded dozens of concealed goods from a shipment at the Ports International wharf in Honiara, Thursday.

The goods were seized after officers found that the importer, My Solo LTD, breached the country’s biosecurity regulations by importing the products without a valid import permit.

“Importing products without an authorised BSI import permit is an offence under the biosecurity laws and offenders may face penalties for non-compliance or court of law,” Biosecurity officer, Jordan Lavia who involved in the operation said.

“The carton of goods were concealed inside a shipping container in multiple locations in a manner intended to avoid detection and examination by our biosecurity officers.

“However, through a collective effort with the customs officers, we manage to remove the items. All the products are from Malaysia. The goods also include pork meat which currently under the Biosecurity ban at the moment and other meat products prohibited under biosecurity laws for importation,” Mr. Lavia said.

Biosecurity Director, Francis Tsatsia while applauding his officers for the great efforts said his office has directed that a formal investigation process will be carried out into the matter with the intention to charge and prosecute the offender with biosecurity offences before the court.

Mr. Tsatsia also warned businesses and individuals who avoid biosecurity requirements to take extra safeguards and follow the right procedure and requirements.

He also assured the public and trading companies that the Biosecurity Department of MAL continues to facilitate legitimate trade, however, the office (BSI) will robustly pursue and punish non-compliance with biosecurity regulations.

Biosecurity Solomon Islands (BSI) officers involved in the successful operation include; Jordan Lavia, Shelly Naqu, Hellen Voda, and Cathy Vigimana.

The confiscated items now awaiting destruction.



- MAL Media

