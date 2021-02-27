Soaki pays farewell call to Bainimarama - Solomon Star News

Outgoing Solomon Islands High Commissioner to the Republic of Fiji, William McDonald Soaki has thanked the Government of Fiji for the waiver granted to Solomon Islands’ tertiary students studying in Fiji in extending their visas.

Mr. Soaki conveyed this when he paid a farewell courtesy call on Josaia Voreqe Bainimarama, Prime Minister of the Republic of Fiji last Monday.

He also thanked the Fiji government for “facilitating the approval of repatriation flights for stranded Solomon Islands nationals.”

Prime Minister Bainimarama expressed the Fiji Government’s appreciation to High Commissioner Soaki for his commitment to enhancing the bilateral relations between the two Pacific nations in areas of shared interests and priorities.

On regional solidarity, Prime Minister Bainimarama said that the strength of the Blue Pacific is in collective efforts and aspirations to progressively rebuild and recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change.

In reaffirming Fiji’s commitment to advancing engagements with the Melanesian Spearhead Group (MSG) Vuvale (family), Prime Minister Bainimarama said working together in unity at all levels is paramount in advancing regional prosperity.

Prime Minister Bainimarama also acknowledged the cooperation from the Solomon Islands Government at this challenging time and for the “invaluable support and hospitality,” the Honiara government has rendered to Fijian nationals in the Solomon Islands.

He conveyed the best wishes of the Fiji Government and the Fijian people to High Commissioner Soaki in his future endeavors.

High Commissioner Soaki said he was honored to contribute towards “the robust and friendly relationship between the two countries.”

In particular, he thanked the Fiji government for its kind support in facilitating the approval of repatriation flights for stranded Solomon Islands nationals and the waiver granted to tertiary students for their visa extensions.

Mr. Soaki also conveyed his deep gratitude to the Fijian people for the warm hospitality and friendship extended to him and his family during his three-year tenure as High Commissioner to Fiji.

A statement from the Office of the Prime Minister said Mr. Soaki would be returning to Honiara soon for a short break before taking up another Head of Mission posting.

High Commissioner Soaki began his tenure in Fiji in December 2018. Prior to that, he was the Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade.