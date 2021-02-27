Police house razed in Noro  - Solomon Star News

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) at the Noro Police Station are trying to establish the cause of a fire that razed to the ground a police residential house at Noro in the Western Province, Thursday.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Western Province, Chief Superintendent Mathias Lenialu says, “The burning incident happened between 2 and 3 pm in the afternoon.”

“Information gathered from the family of the police officer who was occupying the house at the time of the fire says the wife of the officer was in the room and her children were outside the living room. The wife heard a sound outside the room so she came out and saw flames everywhere in the living room. She grabbed her children and ran outside of the house,” says PPC Lenialu.

He adds, “Officers rushed to the scene but could not do anything other than throw water on the fire. It was almost an hour later that the Civil Aviation fire truck from Munda arrived but the house had already been burnt to the ground.”

“The cause of the fire is still unknown but police are working closely with the family of the officer to establish the possible cause of the fire.”

“The family of the police officer are safe and are residing with relatives after losing everything they had in the fire. We are doing as much as we can to assist the police officer and his family members to get over the effect of the fire,” says PPC Lenialu.