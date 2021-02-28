Idu is new deputy City mayor - Solomon Star News

Honiara City Councilor, Francis Idu is the new deputy mayor of the Honiara City Council (HCC), replacing former City Mayor Charles Aiwosuga.

In a statement of solidarity and support of the leadership of the city mayor Wilson Mamae on Saturday, the City Clerk, Rence Sore announced the new replacement.

This was in light of the intentions of Cr. Charles Aiwosuga and Cr. Leonard Solomon Sai to resign as Members of the Honiara City Council Executive Governance in a letter dated Friday, 26th February 2021.

Besides, it was further in light of the un-dated and unsigned Notice of a Motion of No-Confidence in the City Mayor and his leadership of the City Council by Cr. Billy Abae of Vavaya Ward 5.

“We remain loyal and committed to the leadership and Mayorship of the City Mayor, Cr. Wilson Mamae.

“We further, accept that Councilor Francis Idu will replace Councilor Charles Aiwosuga as Deputy City Mayor of the City Council. We will support the Deputy Mayorship of Cr. Idu.

“We, therefore, remain loyal and respectful to the leadership and mayorship of the City Mayor, and in solidarity we affirm our unity as Executive Governance of the Honiara City Council,” the Statement of Solidarity letter said.

This paper understands that those that signed the letter include the City Mayor himself, Cr Mamae, Cr Eddie Siapu, Cr Robert Oge, Cr Dorah Huapii Irofia, Cr Mostyn Saferio, Cr Luciano Sade, and Cr. Clement Terewauri.





