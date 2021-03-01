Flight updates  - Solomon Star News

The government through the Oversight Committee has organized a flight this week that will bring in engineers and workers to build the University of the South Pacific (USP) fourth campus in Honiara.

Speaking during the radio talk-back show yesterday, Secretary to the Prime Minister (SPM) Dr. Jimmy Rodgers said, the flight will bring in workers who will come in to build the USP fourth campus as it is one of the important projects for the country.

Dr. Rodgers said the flight will also bring with it about 79 workers for China Harbor who will be traveling to Nauru.

“These workers will not come off here, they won’t disembark the plane, and they will just land here and then continuing their flight to Nauru to be quarantined there.”

He also mentioned that the last repatriation flight from Manila that will have a mixture of other passengers from other countries will come in from Manila on the 16th of March.

Dr. Rodgers said the plane that will bring in those from Manila will leave on the 15th from Honiara and then return on the 16th March.

“That will bring in our 44 remaining students and some with their remaining families there.”

He said, in April they are anticipating another two flights mainly for those who will be coming in to work on the Pacific Games project.

The government has given approval to the national flag carrier Solomon Airlines to operate a weekly flight every Friday.

This is only a regular flight for cargoes and passengers, while any other flights will be a charter or by special arrangement.





By FOLLET JOHN

Newsroom, Honiara