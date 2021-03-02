Minister set for vaccine shot - Solomon Star News

The Minister of Health and Medical Services (MHMS) says he is prepared to take the COVID-19 vaccine once his turn comes.

Dr. Culwick Togamana revealed this to health officials and workers who attended a first sensitization training on the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, a statement issued by the MHMS Media Unit said.

“As the minister of the ministry of health, I can assure you that once my turn comes I will willingly take up the COVID-19 vaccine AstraZeneca. If I or you the health workers are reluctant to take up this vaccine, no one will.

“We are the leading government ministry and agency to mobilize support and advocate for the uptake of the vaccine and thus everyone else will be eyeing us to make their choices on whether or not to receive the vaccine.

“Since we are telling everyone to do so, we must put into practice what we preach,” explained Dr. Togamana.

Solomon Islands will initially receive 24,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine this month.

Dr. Togamana also encouraged the health workers to take note of the information on the safety and efficacy of the vaccine, how it will be rolled out, administered, and monitored, and all other important information provided by the health experts in the sensitization training and share with others.

“There is a great range of myths, and misinformation about this COVID-19 vaccine circulating both on the streets and the social media which must be countered with nothing else but the truth and correct information about the vaccine,” stated Dr. Togamana.

He added; “as such, it is also our responsibility to ensure that this important and correct information reaches the public by all means possible.”



