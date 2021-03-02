Flood damages bridge in Malaita - Solomon Star News

Villagers fixing the western end of Kware bridge using timber and stone on Sundays.

Kware bridge in West Fataleka, Malaita Province was partly damaged by floodwaters over the weekend.

The flash flood was caused by continuous heavy rainy weather experienced in most parts of the province.

A transport operator in West Fataleka Dickson Laumani said, a bridge known as ‘Small kware bridge’ in ward 5; West Fataleka has partly damaged by flooding on Saturday.

He said the flooding has damaged the western end of the bridge which poses risk to public transport which is serving the west Fataleka and northern region.

He believes that if the flooding continues, it will cause more damages to the bridge and will affect transport services and people.

Mr. Laumani said the deteriorating part at Kware bridge was temporally fixed by villagers on Sunday with pieces of iron rods and timbers.



By SOLOMON LOFANA

Auki News Bureau