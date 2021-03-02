RSIPF charges former public officer in Honiara with alleged fraud - Solomon Star News

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) Fraud Squad Unit within the National Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) at the Rove Police Headquarters in Honiara have arrested and charged a 30-year-old male a former public servant for alleged fraud.

An initial report on the matter says the suspect worked as an Assistant Surveyor in the Ministry of Lands in 2018.



It is alleged that during January 2018, the suspect fraudulently forged the signatures of the holders of a Perpetual Estate (PE) on a parcel of land as Transferor and Transferee in the Ministry of Lands transfer instrument.



It is further alleged the suspect registered himself as the holder of the PE of the parcel of land.

Supervising Director National Criminal Investigation Department Superintendent Michael Bole says, “The matter was reported to the National Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) Fraud Squad and an investigation carried out into the matter.”

Superintendent Bole says, “The suspect, who was sacked from the public service as a result of the alleged incident, was arrested on 22 February 2021 and charged with four counts of forgery of certain documents with the intent to defraud or deceive contrary to section 336 (2) (b) of the Panel Code.”

The suspect has been released on bail and will appear at the Honiara Central Magistrates’ Court on 15 March 2021.

- RSIPF Media