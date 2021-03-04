PM welcomes new PNG envoy  - Solomon Star News

PAPUA New Guinea’s new high commissioner to Solomon Islands H.E Moses Kaul has paid a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, Wednesday.

Prime Minister Sogavare in his brief remarks has welcomed the new PNG envoy to the Solomon Islands.

“Welcome to the happy isles,” the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister said Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands share a very close relationship based on people-to-people relations, traditional and family ties.

“PNG is not only an important partner but a big brother to Solomon Islands,” he said.

The Prime Minister also took the opportunity to acknowledge PNG’s contributions as a major player in investment through PNG based companies in the country.

Prime Minister Sogavare also raised issues of concern at the Solomon Islands/PNG border.

The Prime Minister also briefed high commissioner Kaul of the advice to step up surveillance at the border because of the increasing number of Covid 19 cases in Bougainville.

Prime Minister Sogavare also requested if PNG could reciprocate the border security arrangements at their end.

He also briefed the new high commissioner of the new patrol boat base to be located at the western border.

The new high commissioner to PNG Mr Kaul in response has thanked the Prime Minister for making time to meet him.

“I bring to you greetings from Prime Minister James Marape,” he told Prime Minister Sogavare.

High Commissioner Kaul said the relationship between Solomon Islands and PNG is a significant one that is strongly embedded on historical and traditional ties.

Mr Kaul assured the Prime Minister that PNG will continue to maintain its close relationship with Solomon Islands.

“I look forward in picking up from where my predecessors have left and continue to advance mutual interests between our two countries,” he said.

In terms of the western border, the new high commissioner said PNG will continue to maintain dialogue with Solomon Islands to address issues at the border.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sogavare has also reiterated the Government and people of Solomon Island’s prayers and thoughts on the passing of the late Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare.

“The Government and people of Solomon Islands also share with the Government, people and families of the late Sir Michael Somare in this time of sadness,” Prime Minister Sogavare said.

High Commissioner Kaul said PNG and the pacific region has lost a great leader.





- PM's Press Secretariat