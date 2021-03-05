No teach, no pay: Manetiva - Solomon Star News

THE Central Provincial (CP) Premier Stanley Manetiva has called on all CP teachers to return to their respective schools and to begin classes immediately.

Schools in CP have been reported to not begin classes since the starting of the academic calendar for this year, 2021.

In an interview with this paper, Manetiva said teachers should stop making excuses and should play good role models to their communities and students.

Premier Manetiva has also reminding the CP education authority to check and deal with teachers who do not attend their classes.

He said teachers who have failed to attend their schools should have their salary ceased.

“No teach, no pay,” Premier Manetiva said.

It is understood that early this year, Deputy Secretary James Bosamata calls on all schools in Central Islands province to consider starting on the given date.

“We understand that some of the schools are yet to start, thus we call on all education authorities across the country, provincial education authorities, churches, and private education authorities to ensure the schools under your jurisdiction are advised to start their classes.

“So you have to ensure all schools begin their classes on time,” Bosamata said.

He said MEHRD thanked those schools that have already started their classes.

“For those schools that haven’t started yet, please do start because we do not want you to delay your classes as it will affect the learning of our students. So schools do start your classes as soon as possible,” Bosamata warns.





By FOLLET JOHN

Newsroom, Honiara