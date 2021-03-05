Kwaibala rape suspect nabbed - Solomon Star News

POLICE in Auki, Malaita Province have arrested the suspect in relation to an alleged rape incident at Kwaibala river.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) for Malaita Province Inspector Stanley Riolo confirmed this to Solomon Star Auki.

“The suspect has been arrested and put on remand and will be appearing in court soon.”

PPC Riolo said the arrest was done on the 20th of February after police collected information from witnesses, which led to the identification and successful arrest of the suspect.

It was alleged that the suspect tried to rape a young woman who is a market vendor while she was taking a bath at the Kwaibala river in Auki.

The victim is a 19-year-old married woman from North Malaita who came to Auki to sell her garden produce at the Auki Central Market.

The alleged incident took place on Saturday 13 February between 6-7 am when the victim went for a bath to freshen up before doing her marketing.

Following the incident, PPC Riolo is appealing to men and boys to treat women and girls with respect.





By WILSON SAENI

Auki News Bureau