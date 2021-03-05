Gizo market receives sanitation items - Solomon Star News

THE MANAGEMENT and vendors of Gizo Market are the proud beneficiaries of sanitation supplies received this week.

“The sanitation supplies were handed over through the UN-Women Organisation and funded by the Government and people of both Australia and New Zealand. It is a boost to our facility for both vendors and customers,” Market Manager Moffat Maeta said on Thursday.

Mr. Maeta said the supplies included recently installed hand-wash soap dispensers now readily available at all market water outlets as well as gloves, masks, and other much-needed supplies.

“The assistance places our market facility another level up to standard with COVID-19 sanitation requirements and is a great boost to the facility.”

Besides the sanitation supplies, a number of stall tents and tables were also donated by Australia through the UN-Women is greatly appreciated and will further help in addressing the issue of over-crowding and after-hour vendor usage, Mr. Maeta said.

“The ongoing partnership with Un-Women and the generous donations from their partners can never be forgotten and will continue to ensure that Gizo Market facility is able to offer the clean and safe environment for everyone.”





BY TERENCE ZIRU

Gizo News Bureau