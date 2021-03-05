RSIPF decommissions patrol boat AUKI - Solomon Star News

Some of the crew of the RSIPV Auki.

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) yesterday (4 March 2021) decommissioned the Patrol Boat AUKI after 30 years of service in Solomon Islands.

The RSIPV AUKI also took part in several operations in the Pacific region.

RSIPV AUKI will be handed back to the Australian Government.

Since commissioning in 1991, following the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea that extended each country’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) to 200 nautical miles, the AUKI was one of the vessels gifted to 12 countries in the region by Australia.

Police Commissioner Mostyn Mangau says, “Since its commissioning the RSIPV AUKI travelled thousands of nautical miles on operations both within Solomon Islands waters and abroad to assist our Pacific neighbours.”

“During her loyal service to the nation, the AUKI also undertook numerous humanitarian operations and rescues, police support operations within the country, and the Solomon Islands Papua New Guinea common border. All of them were with successful outcomes and good results.”

“On behalf of the RSIPF and good people of Solomon Islands, I wish to sincerely thank the Australian Government for its support towards the Pacific Patrol Boat Program providing security in Solomon Islands and other Pacific island countries,” says Commissioner Mangau.

He adds, “The RSIPV AUKI will be replaced by the second Australian donated Guardian Class RSIPV 06 TARO. The new patrol boat is expected to be delivered in May this year.”

The crew of the RSIPV AUKI will fly to Perth, Western Australia to undergo training to bring back the Guardian Class RSIPV TARO. This new patrol boat will be the same as the Patrol boat GIZO.





