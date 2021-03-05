98 remain in quarantine stations - Solomon Star News

This came after 77 have graduated from the quarantine over the weekend, Permanent Secretary (PS) of the Ministry of Health and Medical Services Pauline McNeil revealed this early this week.

“Since 77 people have graduated it leaves only 98 persons remaining at the quarantine stations.”

She also explained that some have had their quarantine periods extended as a precautionary measure.

“The reason why we have to extend it is to ensure they do not pose any risks when they are released back to communities. So just to get some precautionary measures they still remain,” she said.

Mrs. McNeil said Chengs quarantine period will be extended until the 7th of March and for those accommodated at SA quarantine station, they will graduate on the 14th of March, and one family who still in quarantine will be released on the 4th of March.

She also revealed that of the four in the field hospital, two have already been discharged over the weekend that leaves only two to remain in the field hospital.





By FOLLET JOHN

Newsroom, Honiara