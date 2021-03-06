Landowners accuses Solomon Water - Solomon Star News

KONGULAI landowners at upper Tamuni and Kongulai said the accusation made by Solomon water Chief Executive Officer Ian Gooding about the illegal milling operation is baseless and not true.

They were responding to Solomon Water’s media statement that appeared in this paper on Monday.

Solomon Water CEO stated that recent investigations by Solomon Water into the cause of high turbidity have discovered a large saw-milling operation using heavy machinery working without the required government approvals and consent in the Kongulai water catchment area.

Gooden also despite knowing the impact of saw-milling and the need to have licenses and development consents for this activity, believe the operators have ignored the law and health risks to tens of thousands of people in Honiara

But the landowners in a statement said that from the common understanding and physical experience, all rainy seasons give dirty water from sorts of forest debris and surface running water on topsoils.

“For your understanding, we the landowners and machine owners have a valid license under forestry and we have not ignored the law and the people of Honiara as you have stated.

“We have lived and depend our livelihood on our resources for survival and not to indulge anything.

“Likewise we also want to live and enjoy our resources to make houses and bring incomes as in the same sense to improve health and poverty. On the above note you have not given the public a clear view of your investigation about which sinkhole to address to put us on the spot,” the statement said.

The landowners added that with refers to Solomon Water satellite photographs shown on the paper last Monday, the picture is not accurately from our site and upper Tamuni and Konguli as stated.

“Those are pictures from other operations somewhere inland from different groups. Our operation is also outside of the boundary of the catchment.

“Just refer to the forum meeting we the landowners, stakeholders, and Solomon water did at IBS conference room at 2019.

“The environmental specialist stated that the impacts of logging may last for years depend on environmental settings and soil structural conditions.

The landowners want Solomon Water to visit those old sites and make assessments and they also strongly advise them not to destroy their status in the public without sufficient proofs.

“Your statement does not reflect our current operational settings and you will reap what you stated if those issues are not handled and manage properly,” the landowners warned.

Meanwhile, the ongoing shutdown of the water supply at Kongulai continues because of the weather condition for this season.

“However this must be understood clearly and stop pointing fingers if you plan to develop something in our community.

“According to your tariffs complains caused by the water shut down process, it is your choice and your process of what you implement that increase the tariff and should be explained to the people of Honiara,” the landowners said.

In their statement, it also strongly mentioned that the millions of volume of water Solomon Water get 24 hours every day is for free and cost you nothing from the landowners since some years ago.

“Please in every aspect of your focus, do consider us the landowners we are just as important as the people you care for at Honiara town,” the statement added.

At around mid-year 2002 the Solomon water reopened the destroyed water dump during the ethnic tension, Solomon Water suggested a lot of initiatives and projects for the landowners as a token of appreciation but to be real it’s like a fairy tale.

The landowners also stated that the past few days Solomon Water statement captures an initiative and projects for the landowners to preserve and protect the water catchment.

“How, when, and what is the purpose of giving promise like this when even the water treatment plant project for houses have not benefited us, Solomon water only replace and others a still affected by now.

“Please Solomon water in every step you do, don’t lure the land owner’s attention with false initiative and process.

“To be real we live in our land with the need of your respect otherwise somebody will regret his or her own actions for what his future plan will be.

“The landowners are clear and free in terms of its license and customary ownership which have been criticized by the Solomon water. However, we are calling on the police to investigate all acquired land that is currently under Solomon water have been on hold and interested in it at Kongulai areas and catchments.

“We are very disappointed for the majority of land registered without proper land acquisition notice and process.

“We lost our land with dirty officers and high-profile land dealings. For a proper development there must be a proper, transparent, and fair process of acquisition for our people at Kongulai, Guadalcanal province,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Solomon Star was notified by Solomon Water yesterday that they will make a formal statement on this matter.





By ANDREW FANASIA

Newsroom Honiara