NO NEW COVID CASES - Solomon Star News

NO additional COVID-19 positive cases were registered as total cases for Solomon Island still remain at 18, Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare says yesterday.

An elated Sogavare informed the nation that all 18 cases are now negative for COVID-19 and were released.

“I am also very happy to announce, that our Central Field Hospital is now empty. It is my hope we will not have to use it again anytime soon,” Sogavare said.

He added that our health teams continue to conduct follow-ups for all ex-positive cases and so far, all have returned negative test results for COVID-19.

The government, aid donors, health workers, and the hard-working frontline officials must be also acknowledged, he added.

Its understood that since Solomon Islands declared its State of Public Emergency last year the government did everything to protect its citizens from COVID-19.

Despite the entry of the COVID-19 virus into the country through the international airport the frontline officials and health workers managed to contain the virus by isolating the carriers.

With no new COVID-19 new cases Sogavare and his government will continue to maintain the level of commitment to protecting the country and further rebuilding the country’s economy now and into the future.

Meanwhile, PM Sogavare said, although the COVID-19 situation in Solomon Islands is under control, the risk of COVID-19 transmission through our western border with Papua New Guinea is the highest it has been since the beginning of the pandemic.

“There are now 40 reported COVID-19 cases in Bougainville.”

He also added that a total of 558 new cases of COVID-19 had been reported in Papua New Guinea in the past 2 weeks, with 331 in the last week of February and 227 so far in the first week of March 2021.

“This rapid increase in numbers of COVID-19 indicates widespread community transmission including in Bougainville.” Therefore, he pleads with all communities living along the western border in Choiseul, Shortlands, and Malaita Outer Islands to be vigilant and ensure they do not allow anyone from across the border to visit their villages or homes without expressed approval to enter the country.

“Do not make physical contact with anyone from across the border,” he said.





By ANDREW FANASIA

Newsroom Honiara