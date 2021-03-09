Gizo primary resumes classes for higher grades - Solomon Star News

GIZO Primary School in Western Province has resumed classes for grades 4, 5, and 6 last week.

Their normal classes resumed on Thursday after approval was issued by the Western Provincial Health Environment Department.

The school administration last week issued a public notice to all the parents and guardians in Gizo Town.

Junior classes from Pre-class (PPY), year 1, 2, and 3 are advised to remain at home.

The school administration advised parents and guardians of the lower grades to collect learning materials for their child from their respective teachers.

The primary school division was forced to cease classes due to blockage to the sewerage system at the school.

The Health Environment Department will continue to monitor the situation and advise when the full school resumes classes.





BY ULUTAH GINA

Gizo NEWS BUREAU