PM applaud our women - Solomon Star News

PRIME Minister (PM) Manasseh Sogavare has commended all the women of Solomon Islands for their important roles in nation-building as they celebrate the 2021 International Women’s Day (IDA). Monday.

In his fortnightly nationwide address statement, Sogavare said, the women of Solomon Islands contribute a great deal to the social, economic, cultural, and political developments in the Country.

“Whether it be at the village, provincial, national, regional, or international levels, our women provide the backbone to our development aspirations.

“Despite this, many a time, women's contributions to our national development go unnoticed,” Sogavare said.

“I, on behalf of my Government, recognize and acknowledge the efforts and achievement of all our women in the Solomon Islands.”

The Ministry of Public Service had released all women and girls working in the Public Service to attend and participate in today’s International Women’s Day celebrations on Monda y.





By ANDREW FANASIA

Newsroom Honiara