PM applaud our women - Solomon Star News

In his fortnightly nationwide address statement, Sogavare said, the women of Solomon Islands contribute a great deal to the social, economic, cultural, and political developments in the Country.
“Whether it be at the village, provincial, national, regional, or international levels, our women provide the backbone to our development aspirations.
“Despite this, many a time, women's contributions to our national development go unnoticed,” Sogavare said.
“I, on behalf of my Government, recognize and acknowledge the efforts and achievement of all our women in the Solomon Islands.”
The Ministry of Public Service had released all women and girls working in the Public Service to attend and participate in today’s International Women’s Day celebrations on Monda y.
By ANDREW FANASIA
Newsroom Honiara