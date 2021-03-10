Top ESP projects on the move - Solomon Star News

The latest report gathered following inspection of the construction of the ramp at Kira Kira showed the ramp is more than 50 percent completion stage, a statement from the Prime Minister Press Secretariat said.

According to the report, piling and installation of pile caps, beams, and slabs on two bays from the end of the ramp have already been constructed.

The report further showed that one of the main challenges to the project was the recent bad weather.

It was also stated that on the arrival of contractors prior to the project, owners of the private properties who used to occupy the land had agreed to clear the site for the development.

The Government expressed appreciation to the owners of the private properties for their cooperation and understanding.

The government also extended gratitude to the Makira-Ulawa Provincial Government for their support.

The start date of the contract was October 2020 and construction commenced at the end of November 2020 and is expected to end by March 26, 2021.

The Government through the ESP Committee said it is fully committed to the accountable implementation of the ESP in the interest of the wellbeing of the people, national stability, and economic empowerment.





