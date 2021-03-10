Father behind bars for sexual assault  - Solomon Star News

A FATHER who sexually assaulted his 14-year-old daughter last year had been sentenced to three and a half years in jail.

This was after the 47 year-old father pleaded guilty to one count of an indecent act with a child under 15 years of age and one count of incest.

In sentencing the father, Principal Magistrate Fatima Taeburi said the faith and trust that the victim once had in her father is now completely shattered.

“Although the prisoner has mended the relationship between him and his family, one thing is certain, the relationship between him and his daughter can never be the same again,” Taeburi said.

“In sentencing this prisoner, I must be able to teach him specifically that what he has done to his daughter is wrong by all standards in the society of human beings.

“I must also be able to send the message clearly to like-minded offenders,” Taeburi added.

The indecent assault occurred on an unknown date in September 2020 while the incest occurred on 24 September 2020.

The court heard that the mother of the victim was not at home during these incidents.

The court also heard the accused had reconciled with his family and had paid customary compensation of about $1,000 or $1,100.

Taeburi said she accepted that compensation and reconciliation in custom is a manner in which disputes are resolved in our societies.

She said it shows remorse on the part of the offender.

“It, however, does not erase the wrong that has been committed.

“Although the prisoner had repaired relationships in custom, he must still face the consequences of his actions in law,” Taeburi said.

Before handing down her sentence Taeburi also took into account the accused’s personal circumstances, his early guilty plea that saves the court’s time and resources and also saves the victim the stress of testifying in court.

The maximum penalty for an indecent act is seven years imprisonment while that of incest is one of 10 years imprisonment.

In considering the submissions, case authorities submitted by counsels, Taeburi imposed one and a half years imprisonment for the indecent act and three and a half years imprisonment for the incest.

She then ordered that both sentence run concurrently which means the father will serve a total sentence of three and a half years in prison.

The time the accused spent in custody was taken into account.

Public Solicitor’s lawyer Bobby Harunari represented the accused while Public Prosecutor Geitaba Waletofea appeared for the Crown.





BY ASSUMPTA BUCHANAN BONGIDANI

Newsroom, Honiara