Parliament convenes next week - Solomon Star News

THE Parliament will convene on Monday 15th March from a long break with Governor General’s (GG) Speech known as the Speech from the Throne the top agenda.

That’s according to the National Parliament Clerk's office, Tuesday.

“Yes, the Parliament will convene next week at 10 am,” the Clerk confirmed.

The Clerk further added that following the speech (usually on the next day) the Prime Minister will move a motion thanking the GG and this will allow members to speak on speech – this usually goes over a couple of days.

Meanwhile, when asked about other business for the upcoming meeting the Clerk said that they will be made known later this week or early next week when his office received confirmation from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The Solomon Star understood that one of the first Bill likely to be tabled for 2021 will be the Public Health Emergency Bill 2021.

According to Attorney General John Muria (Jnr) last week the Bill is set to go before parliament this coming sitting.

This paper also understands that the State of Public Emergency (SoPE) will lapse on the 24th of this month therefore the Public Health Emergency Bill 2021 needs further deliberation before its passage by the parliament.





By ANDREW FANASIA

Newsroom Honiara