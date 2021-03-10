Airport upgrade underway - Solomon Star News

WORK on upgrading the Honiara International Airport is now at its ten (10) percent implementation stage.

That's according to the Permanent Secretary (PS) of the Ministry of Communication and Aviation Moses Virivolomo during a live radio talk-back show on Sunday based on the theme ‘Future of Tourism.’

Other members of the panel included:

Andrew Nihopara, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Culture and Tourism;

Nego Sisiolo, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Public Service;

Bunyan Sivoro, Director of Tourism, Ministry of Culture and Tourism;

Colin Sigimanu, Commercial Manager, Solomon Airlines; and

Fiona Teama, Head of Sales and Marketing, Tourism Solomons.

During the panel discussion, Mr. Virivolomo said, work on the airport upgrade project has started already behind the scene.

“At the moment we are progressing very well.

“We are heading 10 percent of its implementation,” he said.

He said, with most of the work being done inside and there's very little that can be seen.

The PS said a team from the Prime Minister Office is expected to visit the project site soon to see how the project progresses.

“That's when some of the pictures about the project will be made public,” he said.

He explained the upgrade work will involve the construction of a new departure terminal, expansion of the apron that can cater for four jets at one time, and accommodate increased international arrivals.

Its understood work will also involve the extension of the runway and refurbishing of the current international and domestic terminals.

The Honiara International airport is jointly funded by the Japanese Government and Solomon Islands Government.

Meanwhile, the PS also told the talk-back that work on constructing a new terminal for Munda airport will start this week.

Further work will also involve the extension of the runway.

Both the Government and New Zealand Government are supporting the project in Munda.

Mr. Virivolomo said given the current weak international traffic, it's important to prepare the aviation infrastructure in readiness for international arrivals when the current situation returns to normal.





By MOFFAT MAMU

Newsroom, Honiara