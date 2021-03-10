Tonafalea: IWD time to empower women - Solomon Star News

Malaita Provincial Government Minister for women, youth, sport, and children Affairs Ivan Tonafalea has urged men to use the International Women's Day (IWD) as an opportunity or platform to empower and support women.

He mentioned this at the women’s international day celebration in Auki, Monday.

He said women need and entrusted men to achieving an equal future.

“May I call on male advocators to use this international women’s day as an opportunity or platform to empower and support women for an equal future, we need you and entrusted you so that achieving an equal future in this COVID 19 world is important for you as it is for women,” Tonafalea said.

However, women’s issues are one of the Malaita Alliance for Rural Advancement MARA government priorities.

He said the Malaita provincial government had promoted and safeguard women interested through equal participation, leadership, role, decision making, training, promote education for girls, economic opportunity and create opportunities for women in leadership.

“Therefore, let us hold hand together with our women in Malaita and around the world in driving action on women in leadership to achieve equal right and future in this Covid 19 world.” Mr. Tonafalea said.





By SOLOMON LOFANA

Auki News Bureau