MUP to have line Ministries in its new town - Solomon Star News

The Premier of Makira Ulawa, Julian Maka’a says his Administration has already endorsed the idea for line Ministries to have their quarters built in the Mamaloni Town near the Ngorangora domestic airport.

He says the idea will eventuate once Town Planning of Mamaloni Town is completed, hopefully, this year.

Mr. Maka’a says turning Mamaloni Town into reality is a long outstanding issue.

Makira Ulawa Province’s Architect Specialist, Richard Marahora says he has the designs for houses to be built at Mamaloni Town, but they will not be released until the MUP Executive finalizes the Town Planning of Mamaloni Town.

Meanwhile, Mr. Marahora says he is working on the designs of staff quarters in Central Kira Kira, to replace old houses which are presently the homes of nurses and provincial workers.

He says once these staff quarters are built, they definitely will give a facelift to Kira Kira, the Provincial Capital of Makira Ulawa Province.





By George Atkin

Kira Kira Correspondent