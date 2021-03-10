NRH conducts 3 days Orientation for 21 new intern medical doctors  - Solomon Star News

The National Referral Hospital (NRH) has today commenced a three days orientation for 21 newly graduated medical doctors from Taiwan, Cuba and Fiji as part of their 2 years Internship Training Program.

This internship-training program is supported by the government of Australia and is a crucial step towards achieving a fully registered or licensed medical practitioner status in Solomon Islands. ‘

Speaking at the opening of the orientation, NRH’s Medical Superintendent, Dr John Hue, congratulated the interns for reaching this far with the completion of their studies and commencement of their internship.’

“You have all done well indeed thus a huge congratulation, nevertheless be reminded that you will all be assessed on your performances based on the assessment requirements and ensure that you continue to uphold our ethics and code of conduct and demonstrate high professional standard possible”, stated Dr Hue.

He added that currently the ratio of doctors to the population is around 1 doctor per 100 people therefore it is an exciting moment for the medical family to see these new medical graduates enrolled in the training program.

Dr Hue concluded his remarks thanking the government of Australia through its Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) for the support rendered towards this training program as well as placement of one of its volunteers within the training unit that has significantly contributed towards the improvement of the program.

Julie McCallum, Human Development Counsellor (DFAT), spoke at the orientation reiterating Australia’s support for this internship program to ensure that returning medical graduates are well trained and equipped prior to entering the health workforce. “This internship program supplements efforts to strengthen the health workforce, governance frameworks and activities for medical practitioners in Solomon Islands”, Said Mrs McCulum.

The interns were also given brief of how the training program will be implemented by the Chair of the Medical Training Committee (MTC) Dr Rooney Jagilly who explained the importance of the interns to perform to their best.

“The medical training committee is mandated by the medical and dental board which is responsible to issue license for interns to practice as a medical doctor in Solomon Islands. Therefore, as the chair of the training committee i encourage you all to work hard to ensure that by the end of your internship program you can all come on board as licensed medical doctors to join us in taking care of the health of our people”, explained Dr Jagilly.

The 3 days orientation involves hospital tour, briefings on antibiotic guidelines and safe prescribing, COVID-19 update, doctor – patient communication, doctors wellbeing and self-care amongst other activities.