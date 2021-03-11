DJOKOVIC RESIGNS - Solomon Star News

CHIEF of Staff at the Prime Minister’s Office, Robson Djokovic has resigned from his position as the Interim President of the OUR Party on 8th March 2021, under OUR Party letterhead with his official signature.

The letter was addressed to the OUR Party Parliamentary Wing Leader Manasseh Sogavare who is also the current Solomon Islands Prime Minister.

In the letter obtained by the Solomon Star, it stated that “in the view of the High Court decision on Friday the 08th March 2021 declaring that I am not a citizen of Solomon Islands, I hereby formally tender my resignation as Interim President of OUR Party.”

Djokovic in his letter also stated that his resignation is in compliance with Section 41 (1) of the Political Parties Integrity Act 2014 which restricts membership of political parties for Solomon Islands Citizens.

But an appeal will be filed Djokovic stated in his resignation letter

“An Appeal will be filed for further determination on my rights as an indigenous Solomon Islander.

“However while a decision remains pending I am withdrawing all involvement to preserve the integrity of the Party and its members,” Djokovic stated in his official letter.

The Solomon Star also enquired with the Political Parties Integrity (PPI) Office late yesterday and it was confirmed that PPI received Djokovic’s resignation letter on Monday 08th March.

The letter was also copied to the Secretary of OUR Party, Registrar, Political Parties Commission and the Speaker of the National Parliament.

Meanwhile, Lader of Opposition, Matthew Wale has called on the Political Party Integrity Commission (Commission) to investigate the legal effect of the recent High Court findings in the case - Robson Djokovic v Attorney General on the status of Our Party and the Prime Minister.

By ANDREW FANASIA

Newsroom Honiara