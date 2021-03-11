Western Province to establish more women’s resource centres and safehouses - Solomon Star News

WESTERN Province Women’s Division is now working towards establishing two women’s resource centres and two safe houses for women in Western Province.

The Provincial Minister for Women, Youth and Sports, Adrian Chriswell Minu confirmed this during the International Women’s Day celebration in Gizo on Monday.

Mr Minu said the proposed women’s resource centres will be the focal point of activities for women from Gatokae to Shortland Islands.

He said the safehouses will be for victims of domestic violence.

“The Women’s Division is working hard on this and hope to have building plans in place for 2021 and 2022,” he said.

These initiatives are part of the Gina Led Provincial Government Policy.

Mr Minu then urged the provincial government to start fulfilling its action plans for women and girls in Western Province.

Currently, only the Western Province Council of Women has a women’s resource centre. Apart from that, there is still no safe house in the province for victims of domestic violence.





By ULUTAH GINA

Gizo News Bureau