SADE FACES MOTION - Solomon Star News

GUADALCANAL Provincial Premier, Francis Sade says he welcomes the motion of no confidence against him with confidence.

The Solomon Star was informed of the proposed no-confidence motion this week.

In an interview with the media on Thursday, Premier Sade said the motion was put forward by the backbenchers of his current government.

But he is confident that the motion will be defeated.

“As the Premier of Guadalcanal Province I am happy to receive the motion; because to me it is part of my leadership to always get criticism from outside, which will help me and my team to set new directions,” he said.



Premier Sade told Journalists that a document containing the information as to why the motion is proposed are all mere personal grudges against his leadership.

He added there was no substantial thing that his government has done, but all personal grudges against his leadership.

“One reason is the land issue of a backbencher’s mother-in-law. They accused us of making wrong decisions on that issue. But if they wanted to challenge the decision we have done they should have taken us to court, rather than disturbing the government by bringing the motion of no confidence.”

The Premier also claimed that a logging company has contributed a lot behind the motion of no confidence against his government and some Parliamentary members.

Meanwhile, Solomon Star obtained a statement of solidarity signed by ten (10) Guadalcanal Provincial Assembly Executive Members taking side with the Premier.

The Solidarity statement stated:

“In solidarity, we continue to support and to work with the Hon. Premier to deliver on and implement the Guadalcanal Provincial Government for Inclusive Change and Sustainability Developments policies.

“We stand together to defeat any motion of no confidence against the Premier and the Executive. We condemn any involvement and influence to destabilize the Guadalcanal Provincial Government by any members of Parliament, the Public, or Business people. We promised that we shall not be swayed by money politics or the politics of power.

“We stand together to support the work we invested the resources of the people of Guadalcanal to implement. We shall not be pushed and dragged for personal political interests. We stand in alliance with the people of Guadalcanal Province to continue to develop Guadalcanal Province.”