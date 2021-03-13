HCC LAND PROBE - Solomon Star News

The land that once used as the Bio-security disposal area has been sold by HCC to an Asian.

THE Honiara City Council Lord Mayor Wilson Mamae said that investigation is now carried out into the sale of Council Land at Ranadi.

While the investigation is now fully carried out, Mamae said he welcomes any other investigation on the matter of transfer of the land used by the Bio-security Division of the Ministry of Agriculture.

“Following what has been published in the media, I would like to inform the public that investigation has now been carried out through responsible bodies,” he said.

“In the meantime, I would like to urge all parties, whether it be public or private stakeholders who currently occupy HCC land to come forward and show your continuance interest of using HCC land,” the Mayor added.

Mamae also added that HCC will be conducting a valuation of all the land it owns and is expected to be concluded by the end of this quarter.

Meanwhile, the Solomon Star understands that certain HCC councillors in the current executive were not aware of any discussion surrounding any land transfer of HCC lands.

They said when the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock came out with their statement regarding the sale of that particular, land they were shocked.

It was also understood that former Deputy Mayor and Councillor, Charles Aiwosuga also agreed that he was not aware or attended any executive meeting about that HCC land at Ranadi.

How the approval was granted for the sale and transfer of this land was also questioned by some government critics.

One critic said that the sale and transfer of any land should go through the Land Board for approval and cannot be approved by the Commissioner of Land.

“A thorough investigation must be carried out by these three parties; the Ministry of Lands, Ministry of Agriculture, and HCC,” the critic told this paper.

The land was sold to a foreign logger.





By ANDREW FANASIA

Newsroom Honiara