MV Taimareho investigation progressing - Solomon Star News

POLICE investigation into the fatal ferry accident last April is progressing well and they are working with stakeholders on possible charges to lay against those involved, Police Commissioner Mostyn Mangau says.

Mangau made the assurance, last Thursday following an article on the media made by a parent of one of those people who died in the MV Taimareho incident.

The parent wrote a private view to the Island Sun newspaper questioning police as to what stage their investigation had reached so far.

“I can assure the public that police investigation is progressing very well,” Mangau said.

“…….and that police are working with other relevant stakeholders such as the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and Solomon Islands Maritime Safety Administration (SIMSA) to look at possible charges for those who actually involved in the incident,” he added.

Mangau said given the sensitivity of this investigation, they are at analysing the formalities of the investigation.

“I will not comment further as the team working on the charges for this investigation.”

The police chief also appealed to those who are affected by the Fatal Ferry incident to be patient and work together with the police.

“Continue to support the police and other agencies on the current police investigation,” Mangau said.

Twenty-seven people on board the MV Taimareho had lost their lives in extremely rough seas associated with Cyclone Harold in the early hours of 3 April 2020.

Another inquiry conducted by the Board of Marine was already completed.

The boat left Honiara with 738 passengers on Thursday night, April 2, when it encountered bad weather on the early hours on Friday.

Maritime had issued warnings advising vessels not to travel to the provinces due to Cyclone Harold.

The government in March had also come up with a repatriation plan amid fears of the COVID-19 which saw a number of people in Honiara leaving for the provinces.

The 27 who lost their lives were swept overboard when giant waves swept through the ship in the early hours of April 3.

They are mostly high school students.

Only six bodies were recovered.



By ASSUMPTA BUCHANAN BONGIDANI

Newsroom, Honiara