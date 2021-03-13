Djokovic’s electoral matter awaits DPP’s advice - Solomon Star News

POLICE Chief Mostyn Mangau said they are awaiting advice from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) on the next step they will take on the matter of the Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff, Robson Djokovic.

Mangau told reporters that this was after the recent declaration made by the High Court that Djokovic is not a Solomon Islands citizen.

He said police have been dealing with this matter following the allegation that Djokovic has an Australian passport and had breached the electoral act when he registered in the 2019 National General Election.

The police chief said that when Djokovic took his citizenship issue to the High court they had to wait for the outcome of the High Court decision before they can further deal with the matter.

“Now that the High Court decision on the citizenship issue was made, the police investigators at the moment are waiting for the DPP’s advice before any further dealings can be made.”

He said the investigation into this matter was already completed and the matter is now with the DPP.

However, when asked as to when she will advice the police or when the charges will be laid, the DPP Rachel Olutimayin said she cannot give a time frame.

“…but it will be very soon,” she said.





By ASSUMPTA BUCHANAN BONGIDANI

Newsroom, Honiara