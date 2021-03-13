Local artist wins award - Solomon Star News

A LOCAL artist, Lloyd Newton, has been awarded a prestigious DEEP Fund award to undertake Our Ocean, Our Identity, a seven-month project that is being co-led by Newton in Solomon Islands, Alvaro Sumaki Kuautonga in Vanuatu and Pax Jakupa in Papua New Guinea.

Each artist is holding workshops with women to explore emotional bonds with the ocean and co-design large public murals that communicate the need to protect the sea.

The murals will brighten the streets of Honiara, Port Vila and Port Moresby, and express the importance of the ocean to women in Melanesia. Youth with an interest in art are also receiving training and will assist with the production and painting of the mural.

Funding for the project was made possible by One Ocean Hub, a five-year international research programme that focuses on inclusive ocean governance and sustainability in Africa and the South Pacific.



