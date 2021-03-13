Auki Market fencing, slabbing project complete - Solomon Star News

Official guests at the ceremony cutting the ribbon to officially mark the completion of the Auki Market fencing project.

MARKET vendors at the Auki Central Market in Malaita Province will no longer worry about safety issues when vending, following the completion of the Auki Market fencing project.

The Auki Central Market fencing project was successfully completed with an official handing over ceremony held at the market, Thursday.

The project also covers the Auki Fish Market slabbing which gives a face-lift to the fish market.

Speaking during the official opening of the project, the UN Women Country Program Coordinator, Alvina Erekali acknowledged the partnership between UN Women and Malaita Provincial Government through the project, "Market for Change."

“The aim of the "Market for Change" project is to ensure the market is clean and safe for market vendors in which most of them are women and girls.

“The program is focusing on four markets in the country namely; Auki, Gizo, Honiara, and Munda.”

With that, she thanked the Australia Government for funding the project through the UN Women.

Also speaking during the event, a rep from the Australian High Commission’s Office in Honiara, Joanne Zoloveke said the Australian Government is honored to give assistance to the Auki Market Vendors Association and Malaita Provincial Government through funding via UN Women, which resulted in the successful implementation of the fencing and fish market-slabbing project.

She said the fencing of the Auki market is significant in the sense that women and girls that use the market space are safer while selling their products.

Meanwhile, the Auki Central Market Manager, James Hagi called on the market vendors to take good care of the new developments in the market to make them last.

The project was implemented by Tropic Group Builders.

Attending the official opening of the completed project are; Malaita PS Fredrick Fa'abasua, Deputy Premier Randal Sifoni, Auki Market Vendors Association reps, Auki Market Manager James Hagi, Australian High Commissioner Office reps, UN Women Country Program Coordinator, and Head of the Tropic Group Builders.





By WILSON SAENI

Auki News Bureau