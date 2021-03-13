MPG thanks Aust Government for support  - Solomon Star News

THE Malaita Provincial Government (MPG) has thanked the Australian Government for funding support towards the UN Women Market for Change program, of which Auki Central Market is a beneficiary.

Speaking during the official opening of the Fencing and Fish Market Slabbing project in Auki, Deputy Premier Randol Sifoni thanked the Australian Government for the funding support.

"I on behalf of the MARA government and the people of Malaita Province wish to sincerely thank the Australian Government through the funding support for the UN Women Market for Change program."

With that, the Deputy Premier has called on the Australian Government to continue to support the program as the UN Women Market for Change program continues to make positive changes to the lives of women and girls in Malaita.

"With this, it is our call for more funding support towards the program to help realize some of the MARA government policy priorities that I have identified as urgent needs for women and girls in Auki."





By WILSON SAENI

Auki News Bureau