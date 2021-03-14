CIP police benefits from case management training - Solomon Star News

An officer from the police prosecution PC Florence Iroshaki during the training.

Police officers at the Yandina Police Station in Central Islands Province (CIP) have benefited from a one-day training on case management and introduction to new charges conducted at the Station, on 6 March 2021.

Advisor Andie Driu and officer Florence Iroshaki from the Police Prosecutions office in Honiara conducted the training.

Officer Commanding Station (OCS) at Yandina Police Station Inspector Hugo Maelasi says, “The training will enable our investigators to know how to properly manage case files and how to use the new charge sheets for offences.”

“This is a very important training conducted for officers at Yandina and I want to thank the advisor and a female police prosecutor for making this training possible.”

Inspector Maelasi added, “I want to thank the Office of Police Prosecutions for delivering this training to our officers. Our officers are looking forward to putting into practice what they have learnt to ensure justice is delivered to our citizens.”