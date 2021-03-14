MUP Assembly to meet, March 23 - Solomon Star News

The first full meeting of the Makira Ulawa Provincial Assembly in 2021 will be held on March 23 in Kira Kira, the Provincial Capital.

The first tentative date for the full meeting was March 17, which could have collided with the arrivals in Kira Kira of Anglicans of Solomon Islands and Vanuatu to take part in the Consecration and Installation of the 4th Bishop of the Diocese of Hanuato’o, Father Arthur Stanley Abui.

The Clerk to the Makira Ulawa Provincial Assembly, Daniel Nahusu announced the new date on March 9, 2021.

Mr. Nahusu did not announce the agenda of the meeting, but he is calling on MPAs living in their various wards to start preparing to travel to Kira Kira.

But the proposed motion of no confidence in the Premier, Julian Maka’a, and his Government stays intact although Mr. Nahusu did not say anything on it in the notice he had distributed.

Earlier, the MUP Assembly Speaker, Peter Baewai announced his approval of a request to move the no-confidence motion by the Assembly Member for Ward 5 of Arosi 2 and ex-MP for West Makira, Jackson Sunaone.

Mr. Sunaone said on March 11 in Kira Kira that he will go ahead with moving the motion.

By GEORGE ATKIN

Kira Kira Correspondent