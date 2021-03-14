Reti is new GP Minister for Culture, Tourism - Solomon Star News

Richard Reti being sworn in as the new Minister for Culture and Tourism.

Guadalcanal Provincial Member, Richard Reti is the new Provincial Minister for Culture & Tourism.

Mr. Reti replaces sacked Minister Jerry Sabino, premier Francis Sade has confirmed.

“I sacked Minister Jerry Sabino and replaced him with my other minister Richard Reti,” Premier Sade said.

Premier said the reason why he sacked Mr. Sabino was because of internal political matters that are disturbing his government.

“He was sacked because I want to show the solidarity of my government.

“I do not accept leaders who come into power for their personal gains and to support the intention of people outside,” Premier Sade said.

However, Premier Sade wishes Richard Reti well in his new leadership role.

Mr. Reti was the former Minister for Environment, Climate Change, and Disaster Management.

He was sworn into office last Wednesday.





By ESTHER NURIA

Newsroom, Honiara